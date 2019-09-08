Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Valuation Rose; Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $11.81 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 61,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 722,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.73 million, down from 784,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 115,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 759,516 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18M, down from 875,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 646,092 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares to 705,129 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,000 were accumulated by Barbara Oil. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co has 3,022 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 3.40 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. L S Inc stated it has 21,348 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parkside Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc holds 250,038 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 200 shares. Chatham Capital Gru Inc Inc has 19,510 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 26,836 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 23,025 shares. Martin And Tn reported 31,017 shares stake. Villere St Denis J Lc holds 211,725 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 6,769 shares. First Merchants stated it has 89,978 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 121,236 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $73.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

