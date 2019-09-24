Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $12.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 104,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 126,476 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66M, down from 231,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 261,635 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 369,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77 million, up from 366,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.95 million shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked to Atherosclerosis-Related Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: EC Zessly Approval Is for Gastroenterological, Rheumatological and Dermatological Diseases; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist is for BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 53,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 142,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45M for 411.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 3,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.06% stake. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 399,566 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 1.93 million were reported by Harris L P. Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.26% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Zacks has 0.04% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pecaut And Company holds 32,860 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 4,675 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Locust Wood Advisers Llc invested in 1.16% or 126,476 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability accumulated 17,886 shares. Franklin Res owns 3,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford Communications invested in 1.71M shares. Ar Asset Management invested 0.18% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 113,898 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,293 shares to 494,758 shares, valued at $40.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,463 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).