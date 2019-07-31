Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed By $30.36 Million Its Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Holding; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 12 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold stock positions in Sprague Resources LP. The funds in our database now possess: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) stake by 90.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 106,160 shares as Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 10,600 shares with $3.04M value, down from 116,760 last quarter. Anthem Inc (Call) now has $76.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $299.64. About 744,779 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.48 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Linde Plc stake by 77,847 shares to 507,647 valued at $89.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 83,700 shares and now owns 157,300 shares. Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 19.02% above currents $299.64 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $364 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $360 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $431.95 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.