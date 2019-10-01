Locust Wood Capital Advisers Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Lifted by $8.39 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Position by $2.84 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 55,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 233,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.36 million, up from 177,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 3.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 311,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 236,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 32.33M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 15,100 shares to 33,150 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,201 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Call) by 125,900 shares to 318,000 shares, valued at $63.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 59,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).