Locust Wood Capital Advisers Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Decreased by $1.20 Million as Valuation Rose; Qs Investors Lifted Aes (AES) Position by $1.36 Million; Stock Value Declined

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 185,625 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41 million, down from 192,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $168.19. About 2.34M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 84,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 502,669 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43M, up from 417,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.53M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 51,600 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 320,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,000 were accumulated by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co. Btim Corporation reported 128,996 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee LP has 220,784 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macquarie Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vigilant Limited Liability Corp, Maine-based fund reported 1,327 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 673,045 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1,892 shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sei Invests owns 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 455,737 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Incorporated Ct invested in 4.01% or 25,143 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 265,248 are owned by Davenport And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Addenda Capital Incorporated holds 36,666 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.