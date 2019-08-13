Locust Wood Capital Advisers Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Dsam Partners Llp Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $1.69 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.52. About 1.12M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – Cryptocurrency wallet Blockchain hires top Goldman Sachs exec to help it tap institutional clients; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 981,651 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 115.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 355,114 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,000 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 124,090 are owned by Amp. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). British Columbia Investment Management Corp reported 0.07% stake. Allstate Corp has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 64,865 shares. 526 were reported by Smithfield Trust. National Pension Ser has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Qs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alps Advsr Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30 shares stake.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares to 705,129 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 207,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Prtn owns 0.97% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,480 shares. At Bank & Trust holds 10,041 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has 21,503 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 7,978 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cordasco Fin Ntwk reported 50 shares. Private Capital Inc holds 1,425 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr holds 1,403 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc owns 152,586 shares. 1,089 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.02% or 3,080 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 76,384 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 591 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru holds 0% or 1,247 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,671 shares. Stanley invested in 1.21% or 25,857 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.