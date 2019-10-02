Locust Wood Capital Advisers Stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Cut by $21.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Cray (CRAY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Decreased Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 60,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 68,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.98 during the last trading session, reaching $364.96. About 1.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 67.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 373,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 181,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, down from 555,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 172,734 shares to 183,334 shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 116,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.16 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,509 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 11,415 shares. Telemus Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,442 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,856 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 9,498 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 1,900 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tdam Usa owns 87,989 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Stellar Cap Mgmt reported 1,121 shares. Capital Global holds 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.50 million shares. Professional Advisory Svcs reported 0.25% stake. Orrstown Financial has invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 160 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn invested in 1,862 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor holds 94,238 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 189,385 shares to 5.36M shares, valued at $188.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 25,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 5.97 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 8,011 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York accumulated 11,693 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 125,772 shares. Pentwater Management Lp invested in 20,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 400 shares. Sit Investment reported 48,525 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,104 shares. State Street owns 1.17 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 154,383 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 63,882 shares. Litespeed Mgmt Llc holds 3.9% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 99,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 242,228 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.