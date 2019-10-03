Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding By $4.42 Million; Shorts at Evolving Systems (EVOL) Raised By 87.88%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) had an increase of 87.88% in short interest. EVOL’s SI was 6,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 87.88% from 3,300 shares previously. With 22,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s short sellers to cover EVOL’s short positions. The SI to Evolving Systems Inc’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.0388 during the last trading session, reaching $0.901. About 5,550 shares traded. Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) has declined 69.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.53% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOL News: 15/05/2018 – EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Evolving Systems: 3 New Digital Engagement Contract Deployments Are Now Live With European and Middle Eastern Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Evolving Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVOL); 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q Rev $8.16M; 07/05/2018 – Leading Latin American Operator Selects Evolving Systems for Launch of Newest Nationwide Mobile Wholesale Network; 03/04/2018 Evolving Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/04/2018 – Evolving Systems 4Q Rev $9.17M; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and M; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and Middle Eastern Operators

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 142,460 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 1.19M shares with $37.07M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $46.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 3.38 million shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 157,940 shares to 564,226 valued at $47.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) stake by 104,562 shares and now owns 126,476 shares. Carvana Co (Put) was reduced too.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Conoco’s Surmont shift to weigh on Canadian synthetic crude – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alberta government trims oil curtailment limits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Mainline open season stopped by regulator – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Alert: 2 Cheap Industry Leaders to Own for Decades! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) CEO Mark Little Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold Evolving Systems, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.44 million shares or 2.12% less from 3.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 131,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) for 43,572 shares. 119,555 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Zpr Management owns 185,617 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 39,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 153,037 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 51,100 shares. Perritt Cap Management has 0.12% invested in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Blackrock Inc accumulated 343,607 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Rbf Cap Ltd owns 24,496 shares.