Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised By $8.39 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Bank Of America Lowered Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Stake

Bank Of America Corp decreased Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) stake by 17.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 55,496 shares as Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 256,692 shares with $3.81M value, down from 312,188 last quarter. Ares Coml Real Estate Corp now has $450.93M valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 88,882 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 31.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 55,560 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 233,040 shares with $35.36 million value, up from 177,480 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $133.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 2.93 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement

Bank Of America Corp increased Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 252,874 shares to 924,393 valued at $77.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) stake by 54,060 shares and now owns 453,745 shares. Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) was raised too.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24M for 12.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Associate Incorporated invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Telemus Capital Limited Company invested in 0.93% or 699,975 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 770,940 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 79,314 shares. 38,239 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 416,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 18,400 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,230 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 115,076 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 18,140 shares. Catalyst Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 93,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE).

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Crystal City BID expansion to face county board – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 22.76% above currents $152.77 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by JMP Securities.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Presents at Evercore ISI Hosted Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Com holds 0.18% or 8,175 shares. 73,220 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Strs Ohio accumulated 984,031 shares or 0.66% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 185,956 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 285 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 36,344 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 1.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 275,205 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 2,125 shares. Dillon Assoc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.03% or 11,781 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.63 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8,634 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 71,442 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Linde Plc stake by 59,810 shares to 384,090 valued at $77.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 1.77M shares and now owns 167,500 shares. Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.