Locust Wood Capital Advisers Position in Nike (NKE) Lowered by $2.16 Million as Stock Declined; Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake by $837,000

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 719,328 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 556,485 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 86,910 are owned by Boston Rech & Inc. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 907 shares. Rr Prtnrs LP holds 4.82% or 1.48 million shares. State Street Corporation holds 19.72M shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fukoku Mutual Life Co stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 68,000 shares. Oakworth owns 63 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 40,012 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Citigroup reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.01% or 866,354 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Mosaic Company: Waiting For A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citigroup Cuts Mosaic To Neutral, Says Phosphate Supply Outstrips Demand – Benzinga” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Announces Closure of Plant City Phosphates Manufacturing Facility – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N..

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.42 million for 18.47 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nike’s U.S. Flag Sneaker Brouhaha Will Also Pass – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 153,489 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gp has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 17,648 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp invested in 569 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 4.60M shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 544,101 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 6,926 were accumulated by Headinvest Limited Liability Com. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 3,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Checchi Cap Advisers holds 0.11% or 10,958 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,451 shares. City Holdings Com reported 2,619 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 3,426 shares. Department Mb State Bank N A holds 89,589 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 186,450 shares to 270,050 shares, valued at $51.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 77,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).