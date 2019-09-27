Locust Wood Capital Advisers Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) Has Lowered by $12.86 Million as Share Value Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 104,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 126,476 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66 million, down from 231,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 64,420 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $166.78. About 719,778 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cum Perp Pf by 29,826 shares to 234,895 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Multi (JPC) by 303,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

