Locust Wood Capital Advisers Maintains Position in Salesforce Com (CRM); Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 55,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 233,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.36 million, up from 177,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.94. About 1.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 4,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,862 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55B, up from 9,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 3.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video)

