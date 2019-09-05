Locust Wood Capital Advisers Maintains Position in Anthem (ANTM); Rockwell Automat (ROK) Position Maintained by Swedbank

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40M, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $250.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ

Swedbank increased its stake in Rockwell Automat (ROK) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 9,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 991,235 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.92M, up from 982,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Rockwell Automat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 5.64% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $158.28. About 575,560 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 77,261 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $334.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 150,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,396 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems In (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05% or 3.63M shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,036 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The California-based World Investors has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,563 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 4,752 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 20,985 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.29% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 14,654 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp has 16,078 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn accumulated 1.51 million shares. Scout Invs owns 186,878 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.