Locust Wood Capital Advisers Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Starr International Co Holding in American International Group Ord (AIG) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.55M, up from 12,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.82 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $999.28 million for 11.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 373,782 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Uss reported 0.1% stake. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,762 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 105 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smithfield Tru Com reported 4,251 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 372 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.04% or 35,321 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 867,363 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 97,021 shares. 113,847 were reported by Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 66,840 shares to 83,835 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 73,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

