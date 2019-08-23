Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lowered Stake in Nike (NKE) as Valuation Rose; Palestra Capital Management Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $77.29 Million; Market Value Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 4.26 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $160.6. About 1.83M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Let’s Make a Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Nike May Sell Hurley: Reuters – Orange County Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares to 895,236 shares, valued at $31.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 635,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,799 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 16,710 shares. Finemark Bancorp & reported 134,339 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Thomas White Intll Limited holds 8,758 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 167,729 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 1,773 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability owns 8,378 shares. Condor Mngmt holds 0.32% or 23,341 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.05% or 2,423 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 512,379 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.04% or 5,676 shares. 34,171 are owned by Gamble Jones Counsel. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 132,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.