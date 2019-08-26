Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Holding; Muniholdings California Fund (MUC) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Muniholdings California Fund Inc (MUC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.70, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 23 reduced and sold stock positions in Muniholdings California Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Muniholdings California Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) stake by 88.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 10,000 shares with $1.92M value, down from 83,600 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) now has $70.55B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE IS TAKING PRECEDENCE; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION; 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 131,544 shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $586.34 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 78.14 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. for 188,974 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 51,007 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 420,866 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 144,262 shares to 895,236 valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 118,023 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.