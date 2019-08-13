Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lowered Danaher (Put) (DHR) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. See Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $41 New Target: $44 Maintain

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Danaher Corporation (Put) (DHR) stake by 80.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 220,009 shares as Danaher Corporation (Put) (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 52,500 shares with $6.93M value, down from 272,509 last quarter. Danaher Corporation (Put) now has $99.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.17M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 118,023 shares to 1.05 million valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 186,450 shares and now owns 270,050 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.09 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management invested in 1.15% or 211,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.11M shares. 1,385 are held by Dubuque Bankshares Company. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 2,053 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). North Point Managers Corporation Oh reported 168,618 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co has invested 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 62,565 are held by Bailard Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stone Run Limited has 3.18% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Com has invested 2.86% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp holds 5.62% or 4.64M shares. First Manhattan reported 2.57 million shares. Valmark Advisers Inc has 3,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 850,069 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31