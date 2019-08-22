Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Star Group LP (SGU) Holding by $938,169; Stock Rose; Newtyn Management Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Has Lifted by $52.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 12.35 million shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 65,858 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Issues Statement on Financing Proposal from Abrams and Knighthead – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers (08/19) (NYNY) (ARMK) Higher; (PCG) (VNDA) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 494,191 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,351 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,900 shares. Summit Securities Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 62,833 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc invested in 0.05% or 31,491 shares. 409,760 were reported by Franklin Resource. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 410,282 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Synovus Corporation owns 1,500 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 13,403 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited holds 0.03% or 36,624 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2,610 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated has 11.19 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hsbc Public Limited has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 361,121 shares. Creative Planning holds 16,579 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 100 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 20,784 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 140 shares. Ent Fin Svcs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 902 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 373,472 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Ameriprise Financial holds 54,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 23,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Gsa Llp reported 46,873 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares to 231,038 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,166 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).