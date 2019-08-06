Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increases Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA); Intrepid Capital Management Has Decreased Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 191,267 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT CPS IS IN DISPUTE WITH WELFARE AGENCY OVER CHARGES; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL COST RECOVERY RULING; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Comcast – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks has 17,512 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Olstein Mngmt LP stated it has 162,000 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Co has 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 366,388 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Virginia-based Davenport & Com Lc has invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hs Ptnrs Ltd has invested 6.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based Boyar Asset Inc has invested 3.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mcdonald Capital Invsts Incorporated Ca reported 7.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Albert D Mason, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,967 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc reported 24,248 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 65,836 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 104,306 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 991,730 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 220,009 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,200 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 344,300 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,212 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 871,400 shares. 11,102 are held by Cambridge Investment Rech. Intrepid Capital Mgmt Inc has 408,109 shares. Prescott Management Lc stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Woodmont Counsel has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Intll Value Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Alphamark Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 55 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 53,826 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,158 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 232,282 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 7,117 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares to 426,855 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Breaks Through 27,000 to a New Record High – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 61% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Most Intriguing Value Stocks On The Nasdaq – Forbes Now” published on June 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.