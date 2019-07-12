Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake by $1.42 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 505% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $178.75. About 808,753 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85 million, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.35. About 3.66M shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SAYS U.S.-CHINA TONE NEEDS TO RECOVER; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Hand Fred. Vecchio Jennifer sold 800 shares worth $136,646. Kingsbury Thomas had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.37 million on Monday, February 11. Katz Marc also sold $1.30 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,000 shares to 8,005 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,391 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

