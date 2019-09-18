Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holds Holding in Xylem (XYL); Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Its Raytheon Co New (RTN) Position by $659,130

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 60.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 81,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 217,095 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 135,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 27,814 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 41,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 37,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.57. About 87,312 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo& Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 7,901 shares to 15,655 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,741 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Financial Capital accumulated 13,914 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co reported 1.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scholtz & Communication Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,203 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.15% or 1,918 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual owns 114,500 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.8% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 35,580 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 87,184 shares. 3.86M were reported by Franklin Inc. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru owns 4,837 shares. 31,743 were accumulated by Stanley. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 53,717 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 8,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis invested in 0.01% or 3,813 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Put) by 415,400 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc (Call) by 125,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).