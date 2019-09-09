Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Star Group LP (SGU) Has Raised by $938,169; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Raised Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 25,198 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 18,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 111,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 92,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Electronic Arts Stock Is Hopping Again Today – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hightower Limited Liability reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 83,327 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability owns 39,924 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Comm invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Captrust Financial has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc stated it has 6 shares. Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Limited Liability reported 1.34% stake. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,272 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.1% or 195,969 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 285,917 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Llc has 2,465 shares. York Cap Management Global Limited invested in 173,451 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Andra Ap invested in 0.24% or 80,900 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 501,670 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,381 shares to 119,693 shares, valued at $45.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 23,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,048 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 34,792 shares. Creative Planning holds 16,579 shares. 902 are owned by Ent Financial Services. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 845,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 152,399 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 18,485 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 20,784 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 10,200 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 140 shares. First Republic Invest owns 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 20,000 shares. 117,611 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 46,873 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 373,472 shares. Cove Street Limited Company holds 0.29% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 248,375 shares.