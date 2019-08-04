Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) Decreased by $13.29 Million; Shell Asset Management Co Upped Its Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $709,121 as Stock Price Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 121,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 231,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 352,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.26. About 144,046 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 88.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 5,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 12,683 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 6,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $146.14. About 837,401 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Mgmt Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 34,547 shares. First Personal Financial Ser invested in 0% or 142 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 0.32% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Swift Run Mngmt Lc has 4.71% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 4,675 shares. Pershing Square Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.96% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Harris Associates Ltd Partnership owns 0.34% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1.66 million shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 118,000 shares. Beacon Financial stated it has 10,515 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Aew Cap Limited Partnership owns 269,088 shares. Moreover, Amer Int Group Inc has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 772 shares. Campbell And Comm Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,563 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,439 shares to 187,939 shares, valued at $35.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 393,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 358.33% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $13.37 million for 105.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KÅÊ»ula Groundbreaking And Construction Financing For ‘A’ali’i Mark New Milestones At Ward Village® – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Ray Dalio: Paradigm Shift Upon Us, Buy Gold – GuruFocus.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,937 shares to 216,778 shares, valued at $41.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 41,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 976,004 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $9.43 million activity.