Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Has Trimmed by $14.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $36.38 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS FOR STAKE IN ROYAL SUNDARAM:MINT; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Affiliated With Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares to 420,200 shares, valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,100 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,494 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 2,500 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 5,554 shares. Davis Capital Prns Limited Com holds 1.97% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 120,000 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company reported 1,649 shares. 28,614 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. 171,794 were accumulated by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Kentucky-based Field & Main Comml Bank has invested 1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Martin And Tn stated it has 0.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 11,719 are owned by Ls Inv Advisors Limited. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 359,898 shares. West Family Invests reported 1.89% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,633 are held by Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares to 184,604 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).