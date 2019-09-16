Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Trimmed by $8.67 Million; Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $355,008; Market Valuation Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 309,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 395,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, down from 705,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 3,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 16,247 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 19,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 569,531 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 22/03/2018 – THE9 LTD- MANAGEMENT IS ALSO CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL TRANSFER OF ITS LISTING OF SECURITIES TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET; 16/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 0.25 Point (0.00%); 23/05/2018 – EuroDry Ltd. Announces the Effectiveness of Its Registration Statement and Approval of Its Listing on the NASDAQ Cap Market; 20/03/2018 – Dow, Nasdaq Gain Despite Negative Market Breadth — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 193.33 Points (2.74%); 12/04/2018 – FINRA: FINRA, BOX, CBOE, IEX, NASDAQ & NYSE FINE INSTINET; 21/03/2018 – Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 21/03/2018 – NAPHTHA WEIGHS DELISTING ISRAMCO INC. FROM NASDAQ; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Goes Live with Business Spend Management Leader Coupa; 23/05/2018 – Nasdaq Halts Rockwell Medical, Inc

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

