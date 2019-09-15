Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Cut by $8.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ecor1 Capital Has Boosted Xencor Ord (XNCR) Stake by $11.09 Million as Share Price Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64M, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 257,054 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 309,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 395,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47 million, down from 705,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 53,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 172,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Ord by 183,076 shares to 463,152 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 402,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,711 shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (NASDAQ:ASMB).