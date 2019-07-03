Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding In Anthem (ANTM) Was Increased; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Shares Rose While Capital Returns Management Cut by $1.56 Million Its Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 98,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 1.02 million shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40 million, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $280.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares to 183,500 shares, valued at $51.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,166 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $116.71 million for 35.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 0.43% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Horizon Ltd Liability Com reported 42,489 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.88% or 80,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 123,395 shares stake. Verity Verity Ltd holds 64,069 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). West Oak Cap Ltd Llc owns 963 shares. 5,770 were accumulated by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com. Cls Lc reported 66 shares. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 6,563 shares. 62,848 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.43% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 503,158 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 8,758 shares. 2,850 are held by Webster Bank & Trust N A.