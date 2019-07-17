Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL); Interocean Capital Has Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Holding by $318,318; Shares Rose

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 1,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,426 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 5,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $285.51. About 471,981 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 73,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.70 million, up from 114,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $204.43. About 3.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,414 were reported by Field & Main Commercial Bank. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 2.1% or 15,335 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vantage Invest Prns Limited Co has 7.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 447,021 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 725,121 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pure Fincl Advsr accumulated 0.82% or 22,829 shares. Private Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 3,908 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation holds 2.41% or 45,906 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 425,768 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Serv reported 6,262 shares. Gradient Invs owns 0.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,169 shares. Mathes accumulated 2.12% or 21,938 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 960,567 shares or 4.15% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72,331 shares to 575,511 shares, valued at $67.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,200 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 102,952 shares. 581,382 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Smithfield Tru owns 6,338 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 62,940 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd accumulated 325,905 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough &, a Virginia-based fund reported 55,026 shares. Diker Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,700 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.47% or 20,140 shares. Bessemer Group reported 944,426 shares. Moreover, Harvest Management Ltd Co has 1.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,700 shares. Clean Yield reported 4,057 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 8,089 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited stated it has 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 27,815 are held by Consolidated Invest Grp Lc.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Etf (IEMG) by 29,450 shares to 170,019 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 68,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

