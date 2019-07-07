Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; PWRCOR (PWCO) Shorts Increased By 28.21%

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 362.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 393,347 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 501,847 shares with $50.80 million value, up from 108,500 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $368.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

PWRCOR INC (OTCMKTS:PWCO) had an increase of 28.21% in short interest. PWCO’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.21% from 3,900 shares previously. With 11,300 avg volume, 0 days are for PWRCOR INC (OTCMKTS:PWCO)’s short sellers to cover PWCO’s short positions. It closed at $0.0871 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

PwrCor, Inc., doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.32 million. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $124 target.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 490,842 shares to 157,000 valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 104,500 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.