Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) as Share Price Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Raised Stake in General American Investors (GAM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 121,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 231,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 352,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 282,577 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 21,893 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Advisory Rech stated it has 0.8% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Creative Planning stated it has 7,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Swift Run Capital Lc stated it has 46,463 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). M&T Bank holds 0% or 4,119 shares. 1,836 are owned by Hightower Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1,000 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa accumulated 2,867 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 45,386 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,318 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Limited has 3.08% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1.32M shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares to 157,300 shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 560,862 shares. 1607 Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 646,822 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 7,086 shares. Susquehanna Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Co reported 290,602 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 7,655 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co. Walleye Trading Llc has 8,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 7,614 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 13,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Com Il invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 151,332 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Lc accumulated 0.12% or 15,510 shares.