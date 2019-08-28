Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.16 Million; Shares Rose; Eminence Capital LP Decreased Danaher (DHR) Holding by $105.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 176,025 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.07. About 420,064 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,476 shares. 1.44 million were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Korea Inv Corp holds 918,000 shares. American Intl Gru Inc accumulated 416,118 shares. Boys Arnold And Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wade G W & invested in 0.04% or 4,738 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp reported 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Circle reported 800 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 14,818 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 19.16 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 32,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 57,321 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert State Bank reported 4,411 shares. Essex Fin Services holds 4,081 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc stated it has 1.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,525 shares to 21,086 shares, valued at $37.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 270,667 shares to 355,878 shares, valued at $161.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.