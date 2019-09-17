Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Raised By $8.72 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Has Increased Its Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) stake by 70.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 51,600 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 125,100 shares with $21.20M value, up from 73,500 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) now has $465.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $178.84. About 5.72 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) stake by 2.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 29,281 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.30M shares with $83.85M value, up from 1.27 million last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc Com now has $6.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 214,738 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.10% above currents $178.84 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 95,060 shares to 546,857 valued at $33.61 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 26,300 shares and now owns 131,000 shares. Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 12,754 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 861,129 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 2,189 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Artisan Prns LP invested in 322,534 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aqr Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Principal Group Inc Inc invested in 7,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.68% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Manchester Management Llc reported 92 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 18,492 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 36,594 shares.

