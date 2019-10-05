Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Raised By $16.51 Million Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; Last Week International Paper Company (IP) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $47.20’s average target is 20.47% above currents $39.18 stock price. International Paper had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. See International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) latest ratings:

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 221.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 116,298 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 168,798 shares with $24.13M value, up from 52,500 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 1.87 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 2.37 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.45 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.59% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 266,419 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 35,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mraz Amerine stated it has 12,700 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 783,541 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 29,078 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 458,431 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mrj Cap invested 1.56% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has 160,859 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 60,180 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Comm Financial Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Culp hits one-year mark at GE: What’s happened, what’s ahead – Boston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Envista prices its IPO at $22 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Continues to Slowly Make a Case for Itself – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Culp Has to Do This to Keep General Electric Stock Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity. $348,800 worth of stock was bought by RALES MITCHELL P on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 8,051 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.3% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.10M shares. 586,564 were reported by Sterling Cap Limited Liability. Transamerica Advisors holds 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 678 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 31,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp reported 821,805 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard has 48.26 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Management has invested 2.88% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,850 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz owns 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 7,371 shares. Axa has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 9,905 were reported by Monroe Retail Bank Trust Mi. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 157,940 shares to 564,226 valued at $47.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 33,500 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.