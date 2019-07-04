Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) by $14.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Raised Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) by $315,945

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 09/05/2018 – FACTORS SUGGEST FURTHER UPSIDE RISK TO $82.50/BBL BRENT CRUDE FORECAST AS OF THE SUMMER – GOLDMAN SACHS; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: GOLDMAN COMFORTABLE PARTICIPATING IN ARAMCO; 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 672.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 887,844 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc (Call) by 14,100 shares to 443,900 shares, valued at $78.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com invested in 7,074 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Investec Asset Ltd has 0.41% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 22,672 shares. Century Cos Inc accumulated 3,100 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Company owns 234 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hgk Asset Inc reported 1.81% stake. Financial Architects Inc invested in 0.01% or 30 shares. 116,305 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Ab. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Mgmt invested in 5,976 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 275 shares stake. Guardian Capital Advisors LP invested in 1,625 shares. South State holds 0.86% or 43,400 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DexCom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves 0.35%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: DEXCOM INC, 70.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 8.8% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leading Companies In The Development Of The Internet Of Things – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: DexCom (DXCM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares to 56,615 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,065 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 4,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 1,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Df Dent And Com has 41,600 shares. 127,585 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 16 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has 10,606 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 17,005 shares. Intll Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 2,040 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,000 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 8.63 million shares. C Gru A S reported 26,949 shares stake. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 45,566 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 406,729 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $3.89 million activity. $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was sold by SAYER KEVIN R. 3,114 shares valued at $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $1.51M were sold by KAHN BARBARA on Monday, January 14.