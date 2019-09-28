Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stake By $21.95 Million; Hostess Brands – Class A (TWNK) Shorts Lowered By 4.72%

Hostess Brands Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:TWNK) had a decrease of 4.72% in short interest. TWNK’s SI was 17.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.72% from 18.80M shares previously. With 1.31M avg volume, 14 days are for Hostess Brands Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s short sellers to cover TWNK’s short positions. The SI to Hostess Brands Inc – Class A’s float is 18.85%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 653,187 shares traded. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TWNK News: 18/04/2018 – Hostess Brands: Mark Stone Resigns From Board; 09/05/2018 – Hostess Brands Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Hostess Brands 1Q EPS 23c; 12/04/2018 – Twinkies Maker Hostess Names Andrew Callahan Its New CEO — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C; 12/04/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS INC – METROPOULOS WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS SAYS CALLAHAN REPLACES C. DEAN METROPOULOS; 05/04/2018 – Hostess Brands Continues to Expand its Peanut Butter Portfolio with the Introduction of Hostess® Peanut Butter Ding Dongs®; 18/04/2018 – Hostess Brands Inks Consulting Pact With Toler to Assist With Transition New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Twinkies maker Hostess Brands names new CEO

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Boeing Co (Call) (BA) stake by 88.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 60,305 shares as Boeing Co (Call) (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 8,000 shares with $2.91M value, down from 68,305 last quarter. Boeing Co (Call) now has $215.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 320,011 shares to 477,011 valued at $63.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 211,880 shares and now owns 420,505 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated owns 441,876 shares. Markel Corp holds 94,400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 1.01% or 52,200 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Missouri-based Moneta Gru Inv Advsr has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 5,891 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Guardian Invest owns 11,101 shares. Regentatlantic Llc reported 13,975 shares. Palisade Asset Lc accumulated 3,320 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.43% or 10,722 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 125,956 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Company reported 2,893 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.32% or 986,746 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.20 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 10.40% above currents $382.86 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

