Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $16.16 Million as Stock Rose; As Mattel (Put) (MAT) Stock Price Rose, Silverback Asset Management Lifted by $5.98 Million Its Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4.08 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in talks to leave the company – Dow Jones; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25,705 shares to 154,540 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,500 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

