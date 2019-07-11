Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $39.73 Million; Zacks Investment Management Boosted By $1.49 Million Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 362.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 393,347 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 501,847 shares with $50.80 million value, up from 108,500 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $366.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 9.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Zacks Investment Management increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 4,973 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 135,974 shares with $40.81 million value, up from 131,001 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $103.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $368.16. About 813,832 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26,677 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 10,592 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Burns J W Ny accumulated 1,833 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 120 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 228 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A holds 535 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 54,779 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 4,880 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 26,814 shares. Convergence Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,891 shares stake. Amer And Co invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,512 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 72,189 shares. State Bank Of The West invested 0.46% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Among 5 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, January 14 with “Buy”.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 7,046 shares to 546,159 valued at $42.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 4,351 shares and now owns 411,861 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock. GORDON ILENE S had bought 750 shares worth $229,533. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,231 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 2,053 shares. 10 reported 3.01% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,609 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 60,364 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Letko Brosseau & Associate has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,806 shares. Motco reported 105,149 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,600 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,269 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.68 million shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corp has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Endeavour Capital has 3.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Company Ny, a New York-based fund reported 17,007 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16 with “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.