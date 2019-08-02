Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted By $35.61 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Holding By $341,885

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 223.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 186,450 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 270,050 shares with $51.85M value, up from 83,600 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $77.41B valuation. The stock decreased 3.87% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 2.93 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs’s Heir Apparent – David Solomon: DealBook Briefing; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 16/05/2018 – Natgas demand outlook most attractive among fossil fuels – Goldman; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: NOT REALLY REVOLVING DOOR BETWEEN GOLDMAN/GOVERNMENT; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after dispute over tariffs

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) stake by 38.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 68,377 shares as Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 246,535 shares with $1.35M value, up from 178,158 last quarter. Crescent Pt Energy Corp now has $1.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 3.83 million shares traded or 45.06% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – AS PART OF ROBUST RENEWAL PROCESS, ALSO PLAN TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Duvernay; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 01/05/2018 – CPPIB SUPPORTS CRESCENT POINT BOARD SLATE IN CATION PROXY FIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited holds 5,350 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp Tru has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund owns 6,809 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 82,267 shares. New York-based Strategic Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ntv Asset Ltd Co invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donald Smith And Comm owns 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 33,270 shares. Atria Invests Lc reported 0.03% stake. Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc has 24,108 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp has 3,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 0.74% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,402 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 225 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc owns 1.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 112,509 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,164 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crescent Point Energy Trust Units (CPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) Is Finally on the Right Track, but Is it Ready for an Investment? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Ambitious TFSA Investors: Make Your 1st Million With These 3 Stocks Under $7 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Murphy USA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.