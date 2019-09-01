Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered By $3.55 Million Its Avnet (AVT) Stake

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Avnet Incorporated (AVT) stake by 78.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 82,574 shares as Avnet Incorporated (AVT)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 22,852 shares with $991,000 value, down from 105,426 last quarter. Avnet Incorporated now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 597,635 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 48.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 635,646 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 1.94M shares with $77.36M value, up from 1.30 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $199.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 14,912 shares to 17,832 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Incorporated (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 50,020 shares and now owns 74,865 shares. Dillards Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:DDS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Avnet (NYSE:AVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avnet has $5000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 15.78% above currents $41.89 stock price. Avnet had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 3.40M shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 9,705 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.38M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 67,679 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 1.64 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Macquarie Limited has 227,678 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0% or 183 shares. California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 382,948 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Incorporated holds 50,091 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Centurylink owns 30,239 shares. Jefferies Group holds 0% or 11,229 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 10.46% above currents $44.26 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4800 target in Friday, April 26 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4800 target in Monday, April 29 report. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 13,530 shares to 50,795 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 104,500 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2,556 are owned by James Invest Rech. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp has 490,000 shares. Moreover, Junto Ltd Partnership has 3.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.40M shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc New York reported 41,621 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 7.74 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Endowment Mngmt LP holds 11,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sheffield Asset Ltd Company owns 72,500 shares for 6.63% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc accumulated 5,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Group Inc One Trading Lp owns 56,520 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 9,662 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 14,241 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset LP owns 1.18M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,993 shares.