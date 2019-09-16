Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $8.67 Million; Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Boothbay Fund Management Increased Stake by $925,677

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,708 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $34.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.96. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 309,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 395,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47 million, down from 705,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 27.59M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,679 shares to 7,208 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 23,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,290 shares, and cut its stake in Chase Corp (NYSEMKT:CCF).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,860 shares to 84,165 shares, valued at $30.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 185,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).