Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Decreased Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $9.27 Million as Valuation Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Hamlin Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 58,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 192,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.60 million, down from 251,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $174.63. About 518,608 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 20,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 706,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.92 million, down from 726,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 3.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 8,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.55% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Vermont-based M Kraus & Co has invested 2.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edmp owns 38,101 shares. Hamlin Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 706,240 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 1.17 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Invest has 16,060 shares. First Foundation stated it has 11,084 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 1.2% or 245,457 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 284,348 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,628 shares. Tci Wealth reported 18,771 shares stake. Yhb Invest invested in 0.6% or 47,815 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie And Gilead – 2 Different Strategies To Improve Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.43 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares to 895,236 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.72 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M owns 15,902 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP accumulated 56,290 shares or 0.29% of the stock. South State Corporation has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,055 shares. Financial Management Pro invested in 450 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 296,170 shares. Ameriprise owns 9.76 million shares. Wms Prns Limited Company stated it has 4,195 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 54,523 shares. Town Country Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 20,775 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.32M shares stake. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Ltd has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.19% or 325,000 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 175,317 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.