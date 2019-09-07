Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose; Nvr (NVR) Market Valuation Rose While Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 490,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25M, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $64.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3649.75. About 21,210 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares to 157,300 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 77,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. $229,950 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were bought by Jung Alexandra A.

