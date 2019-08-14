Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Stake in Anthem (Call) (ANTM) by $30.36 Million as Stock Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 197,357 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 106,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $282.85. About 35,193 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 207,190 shares to 796,355 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 118,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.61 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Colonial Trust Advisors reported 5,300 shares. 12,175 are held by Pacific Global Inv Com. Beaumont Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,881 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Registered Investment Advisor invested in 0.49% or 7,942 shares. 129,614 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 68,772 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 465,299 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 5,479 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Masters Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 150,000 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 0.14% stake. Dana Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,797 shares.