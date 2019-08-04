Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Position in Nike (NKE) by $2.16 Million; Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Position by $631,598 as Stock Price Declined

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.76M shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 16,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 194,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 210,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 244,017 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WSFS Reports 2Q 2019 EPS of $0.68, Includes Full Quarter of Beneficial Combination, Acquisition Costs and Previously Announced Credit Events; Strong Operating Results Driven by Acquisition and Organic Growth – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WSFS Bank Welcomes Commercial Lenders to its Growing Southeastern Pennsylvania Market – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: JKJ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Bank Donates 11-Acre Property in Burlington County, NJ to Habitat for Humanity for Affordable Housing Development and Preservation of Wet Lands – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 96,994 shares to 293,608 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 19,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com has 26,398 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.02% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 9,126 shares. 376,106 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 113,085 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 51,801 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 17,976 shares. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,090 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 827,583 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 20,896 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 76,337 shares. Hudock Gru Lc owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares to 157,300 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Next Joins Zara, H&M in Cracking the Digital Age – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nike Reports Q4 Sales Beat – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Pennsylvania-based First National Tru Co has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atria Invs Limited Liability invested in 35,949 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.24% or 3.07M shares. Bragg Fincl holds 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,235 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.4% or 393,700 shares. Iowa-based Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 1.92% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,950 shares. 659 were accumulated by Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation. Adirondack Com reported 5,350 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 112 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.58% or 202,748 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Company invested 2.57% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 191,700 shares. St Germain D J Com Inc invested in 11,156 shares.