Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $1.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Share Value Rose, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Its Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 185,625 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41 million, down from 192,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $171.77. About 46,281 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 93,197 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55M, up from 82,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 1,236 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ROLL shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 24.06 million shares or 3.06% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth holds 1.94% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 93,197 shares. Lpl Lc accumulated 5,186 shares. Blair William & Il owns 4,704 shares. Eagle Asset has 74,594 shares. Cordasco Financial Network invested in 0.01% or 37 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 39,617 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 277,949 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Company stated it has 1,435 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 30,980 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 83,992 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Putnam Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 53,118 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 16 are owned by Ruggie Capital Grp Inc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 188,569 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc. by 47,866 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 10,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,030 shares, and cut its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.36 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.