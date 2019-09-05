Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Stake as Share Price Rose; Swedbank Cut Its Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $8.89 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 77,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 2.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.11M, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $144.94. About 530,795 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.62. About 1.23M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz out of Goldman succession race; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 09/04/2018 – ECUADOR TO INVESTIGATE GOLDMAN GOLD OPERATION: CELI; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Patel Says Mnuchin to China Gives Markets Relief (Video); 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 13/03/2018 – iSpecimen® Director of Marketing Jeff Goldman to Present Cutting-Edge Biobanking Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,827 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 559,645 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6,249 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.28% or 45,200 shares. 5,497 are held by Stifel Financial. Moreover, Hartford Management Com has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 9,110 shares. Counsel Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 143 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 23,474 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 168,970 are held by Osterweis Mngmt. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 3,094 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 524,445 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $162.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet by 89,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now for 2025 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71 million for 49.64 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 31 shares. Jhl Grp Inc holds 22,000 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Valueworks Limited Company reported 4.89% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,456 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Provise Management Group Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,535 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc owns 7,754 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 8,220 shares. Stillwater Advisors Limited Com reported 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Johnson Fincl Grp has 735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants holds 11,886 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 13 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 15,067 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap accumulated 1,597 shares. Eagle Ltd has invested 4.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 186,450 shares to 270,050 shares, valued at $51.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.39 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tapestry Names New CEO, Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Jide Zeitlin – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.