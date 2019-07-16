Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position By $4.90 Million; Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 24 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 33 trimmed and sold positions in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.99 million shares, down from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 7.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 61,980 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 722,166 shares with $57.73M value, down from 784,146 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 153,928 shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) has risen 2.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.71% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 6.57 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund for 263,351 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co. Llc owns 768,381 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 24,497 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.31% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 313,775 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 186,450 shares to 270,050 valued at $51.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp stake by 207,190 shares and now owns 796,355 shares. Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was raised too.