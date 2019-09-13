Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Xylem (XYL) Stake by $6.76 Million; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 60.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 81,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 217,095 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 135,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 726,217 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 461,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.38M, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 44.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 288,347 shares. Nexus Inv Mngmt invested in 19,400 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 0.04% or 16,027 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 23,962 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 140,760 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.17% or 32,619 shares. 133,368 were accumulated by Argyle Mgmt. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 179,273 shares. Mairs Power Inc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,955 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 3.23 million shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) stated it has 112,934 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg owns 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 95,861 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4,686 shares. 48,761 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 14,137 shares to 212,908 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 109,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,999 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem and Planet Water Foundation Set to Bring Safe Drinking Water to Half a Million People Annually – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.