Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $15.17 Million; Deprince Race & Zollo Increases Stake in Southern Copper (SCCO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 38,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 72,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 781,465 shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.55 million, up from 12,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $33.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.37. About 3.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 161,820 shares to 805,781 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,230 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 490,842 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 50,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).

