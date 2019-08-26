Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $24.79 Million; Share Price Declined; Cutera (CUTR) Stake Boosted by Quantum Capital Management

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 62,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 179,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 188,102 shares traded or 53.79% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 73,600 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,500 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity.